MAN ARRESTED FOR HOSPITAL FIRE

A SIOUX CITY MAN WAS ARRESTED TUESDAY NIGHT AFTER ALLEGEDLY STARTING A FIRE INSIDE A LOCAL HOSPITAL.

AUTHORITIES WERE CALLED TO UNITY POINT ST. LUKE’S HOSPITAL AFTER A MAN SET A ROLL OF TOILET PAPER ON FIRE.

THE FIRE ENGAGED THE HOSPITAL’S SPRINKLER SYSTEM, WHICH WAS LATER DAMAGED.

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARRESTED 34-YEAR-OLD DAVID WARNER ON CHARGES OF FIRST DEGREE ARSON AND CRIMINAL MISCHIEF.

WARNER WAS BOOKED INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON FIVE THOUSAND DOLLARS BOND.

THE AMOUNT OF FIRE AND WATER DAMAGE AT THE HOSPITAL IS UNKNOWN AT THIS TIME.