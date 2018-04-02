TIME FOR A PAYCHECK TAX WITHHOLDING “CHECK UP” AS APRIL 15TH NEARS

As the federal filing deadline approaches for 2017 taxes, the Internal Revenue Service is asking you to be sure everything is in place for this year’s taxes.
I-R-S spokesman, Christopher Miller, says you should do a “paycheck checkup” to make sure your are having the right amount of tax taken out of your paychecks.
Miller says it is an easy tool to use.
Miller says changes in the tax law may have made the withholding amount you’ve been using the wrong one for you to use now.
He says if the withholding is wrong you could end up taking out too much during the year.
Around a million and a half Iowans are expected to file federal tax returns this year.