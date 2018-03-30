LEADER OF MISSOURI SYNOD LUTHERAN CHURCH COMES HOME FOR EASTER SUNRISE SERVICE

Christians will celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ Sunday morning in the annual Easter Sunrise Service to be held at Sioux City’s Stoney Creek Inn.

This year’s service will feature the President of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, Reverend Dr. Matthew Harrison.

The service will be a homecoming for Harrison, who attended East High School and Morningside College, and was confirmed at Redeemer Lutheran Church.

Harrison is in his third 3-year term as president of the Lutheran Missouri Synod which is based in St. Louis.

He and his wife make it back to Sioux City at least a couple of times a year to see family and friends:

The Easter Sunrise Service begins at 6 a.m. Sunday at Stoney Creek Inn.