TAYLOR TO RUN FOR 2ND TERM AS WOODBURY SUPERVISOR

Jeremy Taylor has announced his intentions to seek a second term on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

Taylor chaired the Board in 2016 and has been involved in the county budget process that has lowered tax levies four years in a row.

Taylor recently made the motion to resolve the issue to again ban the public from bringing guns and weapons into the county courthouse:

He is also proud of the long term facilities planning accomplished over the past three plus years including the 100 year old courthouse:

Taylor is a former state legislator and is employed as an energy specialist for the Sioux City School District.

He is also a senior Captain and a Chaplain in the Iowa National Guard with the 1-194th Field Artillery Battalion.