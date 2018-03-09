MISSOURI RIVER SPRING RUNOFF PREDICTED TO BE SLIGHTLY ABOVE NORMAL

The U-S Army Corps of Engineers are maintaining their prediction for slightly above-normal runoff into the Missouri River reservoir system this spring.

Nicolle Shorney, an engineer with the Corps in Omaha, says little is changing in the latest forecast.

The Corps continues to watch the snow pack in the higher elevations of the Missouri River basin, but at this point, Shorney says they expect run off in the lower basin to be closer to average.

Corps officials say they have 16-million-acre feet of flood storage space available above the main stem dams.

RADIO IOWA