U.S.S. SIOUX CITY COMMISSIONING NOW SET FOR THIS FALL

Planning and preparations for the commissioning of the U.S.S. Sioux City later this year are continuing at full steam ahead.

Rear Admiral Frank Thorp, who chairs the commissioning committee, says the date of the event remains fluid, and should take place this fall in Annapolis, Maryland:

Thorp says in the meantime, work continues on the ship and the future crew is continuing their training:

The commissioning committee continues to work towards their goal of raising $800-thousand dollars in local funds for the ceremony.

Eldon Roth of B-P-I and the City of Sioux City were acknowledged Thursday for their contributions to the fundraising effort.

