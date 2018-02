SIOUX CITY MAN ARRESTED SECOND TIME THIS MONTH FOR GUN INCIDENT (UPDATE)

Updated 9:45am 2/15/18 by Woody Gottburg

TWO PEOPLE ARE IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOR THEIR ALLEGED INVOLVEMENT IN A PAIR OF SHOTS FIRED INCIDENTS WEDNESDAY EVENING NEAR 14TH AND PIERCE.

POLICE SAY ONE PERSON WAS INJURED AND TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL FROM A PHYSICAL ASSAULT, BUT NO ONE WAS SHOT.

INVESTIGATORS SAY SEVERAL PEOPLE IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD WERE INVOLVED.

A HANDGUN AND MATCHING SHELL CASINGS WERE RECOVERED.

POLICE ARRESTED 31-YEAR-OLD MATTHEW LYNAM OF SIOUX CITY AND AN UNIDENTIFIED JUVENILE SUSPECT.

LYNAM IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE ROBBERY, FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM, GOING ARMED WITH INTENT, AND CRIMINAL GANG PARTICIPATION.

HE IS IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $15-THOUSAND DOLLARS BOND.

LYNAM HAD JUST BEEN ARRESTED FEBRUARY 8TH ON TRAFFICKING STOLEN FIREARMS CHARGES AND OTHER COUNTS AT A NORTH SIDE APARTMENT INCIDENT BUT WAS BACK ON THE STREETS.

THE INCIDENTS REMAIN UNDER INVESTIGATION.