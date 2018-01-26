FORMER SIOUX CENTER TEACHER FACES FEDERAL CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CHARGES

A former Sioux Center teacher charged in Sioux County last fall with 146 counts related to sexual contact with at least 13 children is now facing federal charges.

35-year-old Curtis Van Dam was arrested at his home Friday morning by Sioux Center police on a federal warrant.

Van Dam is now charged in a federal indictment for sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography.

The indictment alleges that Van Dam used and attempted to have minors under the age of 18 engage in sexually explicit conduct to produce visual depictions of their actions.

Count two alleges he knowingly possessed and attempted to possess child pornography.

Van Dam has been turned over to the U.S. Marshall’s service in Sioux City.