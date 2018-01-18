IOWA LAWMAKERS TO CONSIDER DRONE REGULATIONS

A House panel has begun reviewing a bill that would create a new state crime for flying a drone over a prison or jail in Iowa.

Representative Jarad Klein of Keota says after drones were caught carrying drugs, phones and weapons into prisons in several other states, it’s time to consider taking action in Iowa.

Klein led an effort in 2014 to establish state regulations for “unmanned aerial vehicles” — which most of us call drones, but it failed to clear the legislature.

Klein says regulations from the Federal Aviation Administration have addressed many of the concerns about drones, but he says it’s worth considering safety-related issues at the state level, including flying a drone over drinking water supplies.

Earlier this week, New Jersey’s governor signed a law making it illegal to fly a drone while intoxicated in that state.

Klein says that proposal is not yet on the radar for Iowa lawmakers.

