CLOVIS CONTINUES ROLE AS SENIOR ADVISOR IN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

FORMER KSCJ TALK SHOW HOST AND MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE PROFESSOR SAM CLOVIS WITHDREW HIS NOMINATION TO BE AN UNDER-SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE IN THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IN NOVEMBER.

SINCE THEN THE HINTON, IOWA RESIDENT SAYS HE HAS REMAINED WORKING AS AN ADVISOR TO PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP AND U.S. SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE SONNY PERDUE:

CLOVIS WAS NOMINATED TO BE THE U.S.D.A. UNDER-SECRETARY OF RESEARCH, EDUCATION AND ECONOMICS.

HE AND THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WERE CRITICIZED FOR HIS LACK OF A SCIENTIFIC BACKGROUND.

CLOVIS ADMITS HE IS NOT A SCIENTIST, BUT SAYS HE HAD OTHER QUALIFICATIONS FOR THE POST:

CLOVIS SUGGESTS THAT WHOEVER EVENTUALLY IS NOMINATED FOR THE POST WILL NEED TO BE MORE THAN A SCIENTIST:

CLOVIS WAS ALSO CALLED TO TESTIFY BEFORE A GRAND JURY REGARDING POSSIBLE CAMPAIGN TIES BETWEEN THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN AND RUSSIA INVOLVING COMMUNICATIONS BY FORMER TRUMP AIDE GEORGE PAPADOPOLOUS.

WHILE HE CAN’T GIVE SPECIFICS ABOUT THE ONGOING INVESTIGATION BY SPECIAL COUNSEL ROBERT MUELLER, HE DID SAY HE BELIEVES HIS ROLE IN THAT INVESTIGATION IS OVER:

CLOVIS WAS IN IOWA TO SPEAK TO THE SIOUXLAND BANKERS ASSOCIATION IN SHELDON TUESDAY NIGHT.