LAWSUITS CONTINUE IN SOUTH SIOUX ODOR DISPUTE

Another in an ongoing series of lawsuits has been filed against the City of South Sioux City and Big Ox Energy by a South Sioux family displaced from their home by odors.

The latest filing from attorney David Domina is on behalf of Mike and Brenda Orlando and their three children.

The lawsuit alleges that gas odors originating at Big Ox Energy backed up into their homes through the South Sioux City sewer system beginning in September of 2016.

The Orlandos moved out of their home on November 4th, 2016 and have been unable to return since then.

They are asking for over $472,000 in property damages to their home and an indeterminate amount for damages to the personal health and ongoing medical treatment of each family member.