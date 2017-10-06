LOCAL FALLEN FIREFIGHTERS REMEMBERED

A dozen Sioux City firefighters have given their lives in the line of duty since 1884.
Those men were honored Friday afternoon at a Fallen Firefighters Ceremony at City Hall.
Fire Rescue Chief Tom Everett says those selfless men made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting the citizens of Sioux City:
Two of the current firefighters in the department have family members among the twelve on the list of fallen heroes.
Chief Everett says it’s important to remember that legacy:
The ceremony took place in the city council chambers.
Lawrence Shanley-1884
William T.J. Scherer-1885
Henry J. Brow-1911
Frank Fulton-1914
Seeley Lawton-1914
LeRoy Tone – 1938
Carl Anderson – 1945
Valois Linden-1952
Stephen Mironchik-1952
Edward Kudron-1965
Kirk Wicker-1982
Michael Johnson-1982