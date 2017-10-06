LOCAL FALLEN FIREFIGHTERS REMEMBERED

A dozen Sioux City firefighters have given their lives in the line of duty since 1884.

Those men were honored Friday afternoon at a Fallen Firefighters Ceremony at City Hall.

Fire Rescue Chief Tom Everett says those selfless men made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting the citizens of Sioux City:

OC……all that possible. ;17

Two of the current firefighters in the department have family members among the twelve on the list of fallen heroes.

Chief Everett says it’s important to remember that legacy:

OC….die in vain. ;21

The ceremony took place in the city council chambers.

Lawrence Shanley-1884

William T.J. Scherer-1885

Henry J. Brow-1911

Frank Fulton-1914

Seeley Lawton-1914

LeRoy Tone – 1938

Carl Anderson – 1945

Valois Linden-1952

Stephen Mironchik-1952

Edward Kudron-1965

Kirk Wicker-1982

Michael Johnson-1982