PACEMAKER WARNING ISSUED BY F-D-A

If you are a heart patient with a pacemaker, the Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning about the mini computer that is inside each device.

Dr. Roque Arteaga, Cardiologist with C-V-A at Unity Point St. Lukes Hospital, says the FDA warning regards the possibility that a computer hacker could interfere with how the pacemaker functions:

A hacker would have to be within the same room or nearby to be able to interfere with the pacemaker.

But as a precaution, the manufacturer has created anti-hacking software that you can download to insure against that possibility.

Dr. Arteaga warns that you should be at a heart clinic to have that procedure done, instead of trying to download the software yourself at home:

St. Luke’s Cardiovascular Associates would perform the download at no charge.

There have been no reports of pacemakers being hacked anywhere in the country, and the warning is being issued as a preventative measure.

The doctor says there is also a risk from downloading the software:

Around 140 St. Luke’s patients are included in the pacemaker recall and letters will be sent to all of them explaining the situation.

The alert affects 465,000 pacemakers nationwide.