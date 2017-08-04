IOWA MAN IS FIRST FATALITY OF STURGIS 2017 MOTORCYCLE RALLY

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is underway in the Black Hills of western South Dakota.

State transportation officials are expecting between 500,000 and 600,000 bikers this year, and public safety officials are reminding bikers and other motorists to stay alert.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says there has already been a fatality as a 24 year old Bettendorf, Iowa man died in a crash.

He was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not yet been released.

In recent years, the most deadly rally was the 75th anniversary event in 2015, which drew a record 739,000 bikers.

During that rally, 14 people died in motorcycle wrecks throughout the state.

Last year, the Highway Patrol reported a record-low three deaths.