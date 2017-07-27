THIRD FATALITY IN ALCESTER CARE CENTER CRASH

Authorities say a third person has died from injuries sustained in Monday’s fatal crash in Alcester, South Dakota.

The Highway Patrol says 95 year old Pearl “Tex” Sowell died Thursday.

He was a resident at the Alcester Care and Rehab Center and was one of seven people that were hit when a car driven by 81 year old Patricia Berg ran into them as they were walking out of the front of the building.

Berg remains hospitalized with serious non-life threatening injuries.

The names of the other victims have also been released.

The other fatalities are 79 year old Marlene Gabel, a resident at the care center and one of the staff members, who friends have identified as 31 year old Jenna Benzel of Vermillion, the center’s activities coordinator.

Another resident, 86 year old Lois Sundstrom, remains hospitalized with serious life-threatening injuries.

Three other residents, 65 year old Marlo Hoffman, 57 year old Lori Bohnart, 57 and 72 year old Vicki Shafer have been treated and released from area hospitals.

Highway Patrol officials say the investigation of the accident is continuing.