KING CALLS FOR INVESTIGATION OF OBAMA ADMINISTRATION MEMBERS

Iowa Congressman Steve King spoke about concerns he has during Judiciary Committee debate of legislation requiring the Attorney General to provide copies of documents and other communication that relates to what he calls troubling aspects of James Comey’s tenure as FBI director.

King cited a litany of things he says reveals corruption by many prominent Democrats and how they used taxpayer money to interfere in foreign elections.

OC………..Bibi Netanyahu. ;22

The Congressman also claims George Soros used taxpayer money to interfere in election in the Balkans:

OC……….Macedonia. :19

King spoke for nearly six minutes, including what he called James Comey’s sham investigation of Hillary Clinton, Loretta Lynch and Democratic Operative Alexandra Chalupa who he says went to Ukraine to try to gather dirt on the Trump people.

King concluded by saying the trail of Democratic election corruption leads to Barack Obama, and that the examples he cited should be fully investigated.