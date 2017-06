COUNCIL CONTRIBUTES TO U.S.S. SIOUX CITY COMMISSIONING

THE CITY COUNCIL HAS APPROVED MAKING A CONTRIBUTION TO THE COMMISSIONING OF THE U.S.S. SIOUX CITY.

THE COUNCIL VOTED UNANIMOUSLY TO GIVE $50-THOUSAND DOLLARS TO HELP FUND THE LITTORAL COMBAT SHIP’S COMMISSIONING IN MARYLAND.

CHRIS MCGOWAN OF THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE SPOKE ON THE EFFORT AT MONDAY’S COUNCIL MEETING;

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/CHRIS.mp3

THE COMMISSIONING DATE OF THE U.S.S. SIOUX CITY WILL TAKE PLACE IN THE SUMMER OF 2018.

COMMITTEE MEMBERS HAVE SET A GOAL TO RAISE $800-THOUSAND DOLLARS IN LOCAL FUNDS FOR THE CEREMONY.

THAT MONEY WILL BE USED FOR COMMISSIONING EVENTS, THE PRESENTATION OF THE CREW AND A LEGACY FUND FOR EDUCATION EFFORTS.