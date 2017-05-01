WET WEATHER DELAYS SPRING PLANTING

We’re more than a month into spring, yet frost, flurries and snowfall are here again.

It’s a huge financial threat for many farmers who can’t plant their crops.

Dennis Todey, director of the U-S-D-A’s Midwest Climate Hub in Ames, says it’ll stay rainy and cold for a while.

Todey says it may be the middle of May before we’ll see much of a change. Iowa Agriculture Secretary, Bill Northey, says things vary a great deal across the state.

Northey, who farms near Spirit Lake, says farmers are poised to get the planters moving as soon as they get dry weather.

He says there’s still some time before things get too serious.

Northey knows what those farmers are going through as he says he hasn’t been able to get into the fields and get any of his corn in yet.

Radio Iowa