FACE OFF FOR CHARITY RAISES OVER $60,000

The partnership between the Boys and Girls Home and the Sioux City Musketeers in the annual Face Off for Charity event raised another significant amount of money in 2017 for the family services agency.

Over 300 fans attended the February 9th dinner event and bid in live and silent auctions.

That effort helped raise $60,241 for children and adolescents at the agency.

This year’s total pushes the amount raised over the past 20 years to over $700,000.

Boys and Girls Home and Family Services Inc. has been helping children and families in Sioux City since 1895.