HINTON SCHOOL RECEIVES THREAT

AUTHORITIES AND HINTON SCHOOL OFFICIALS ARE INVESTIGATING A THREAT RECEIVED BY THE HIGH SCHOOL LATE MONDAY NIGHT.

SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT PETE STUERMAN SAYS THE THREAT WAS E-MAILED TO THE DISTRICT:

THERE WAS NO SCHOOL AT HINTON ON TUESDAY BECAUSE OF ICY ROADS, BUT SCHOOL OFFICIALS HAD LOCAL POLICE INSPECT THE BUILDING AS A PRECAUTION:

STUERMAN SAYS WHEN STUDENTS RETURN WEDNESDAY, THEY SHOULD EXPECT A NORMAL DAY OF CLASSES, BUT OFFICERS WILL BE AT THE SCHOOL TO INSURE EVERYONE’S SAFETY:

STUERMAN SAYS THE E-MAIL WAS FORWARDED TO FEDERAL AUTHORITIES AND THE FBI HAS TRACED THE E-MAIL THREAT TO GERMANY.