WOODBURY COUNTY L-E-C TO HOLD MORE FEDERAL INMATES SOON

WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF CHAD SHEEHAN IS ASKING THE COUNTY TO PROVIDE HIM FUNDS TO HIRE EIGHT MORE CORRECTIONAL OFFICERS.

SHEEHAN MADE THE REQUEST TUESDAY AT THE COUNTY SUPERVISORS BUDGET HEARING AND NEEDS THEM BECAUSE HIS STAFF IS DEALING WITH AN INCREASE IN THE NUMBER OF FEDERAL PRISONERS BEING HOUSED AT THE NEW LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER:

THE SHERIFF SAYS MORE FEDERAL INMATES WILL BE COMING TO THE NEW L-E-C UNDER AN AGREEMENT TO HOUSE THEM FROM NORTH DAKOTA:

SHEEHAN SAYS THE OTHER FOUR NEW POSITIONS WILL HAVE OTHER RESPONSIBILITIES:

SHEEHAN SAYS THE COST OF THE NEW STAFF WOULD BE $650,000 ANNUALLY.

HE SAYS REVENUE FROM 18 FEDERAL INMATES FROM NORTH DAKOTA WOULD COVER THAT.

SHEEHAN EXPECTS THE JAIL TO HOUSE AT LEAST 40 FEDERAL INMATES FROM THAT STATE, WHICH WILL GENERATE NEARLY A MILLION AND A HALF DOLLARS IN REVENUE.

HE SAYS HIS STAFF IS READY TO HANDLE WELL OVER A HUNDRED FEDERAL INMATES:

REVENUE GENERATED FROM HOUSING MOST OF THE FEDERAL INMATES FROM VARIOUS STATES WILL BE USED TO PAY DOWN THE COST OF BUILDING THE NEW LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER.

THOSE INMATES ARE RECEIVED FROM FEDERAL MARSHALS AND SHEEHAN SAYS AT THIS TIME THE NEW L-E-C IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE HOUSING INMATES ARRESTED BY “ICE’ AS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS.

