YANKTON MURDER SUSPECT PLEADS NOT GUILTY

THE SUSPECT CHARGED WITH MURDER IN THE GRUESOME DEATH OF A YANKTON, SOUTH DAKOTA WOMAN EARLIER THIS MONTH HAS PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO CHARGES IN THE CASE.

32-YEAR-OLD CRAIG NICHOLS IS CHARGED WITH FIRST- AND SECOND-DEGREE MURDER AND FIRST-DEGREE MANSLAUGHTER IN THE BEHEADING DEATH OF 41-YEAR-OLD HEATHER ANN BODDEN IN HER YANKTON APARTMENT ON JANUARY 2ND.

NICHOLS NEXT COURT APPEARANCE IS SET FOR MAY WITH A JURY TRIAL IN JUNE.

IF NICHOLS IS FOUND OF FIRST-DEGREE MURDER, HE COULD RECEIVE THE DEATH PENALTY UNDER SOUTH DAKOTA LAW.