RICKETTS WEIGHS IN ON PARDONS BY TRUMP & BIDEN

U.S. SENATOR PETE RICKETTS OF NEBRASKA GAVE HIS THOUGHTS TUESDAY ABOUT RECENT PARDONS ISSUED BY FORMER PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN AND CURRENT PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP.

RICKETTS DOES NOT THINK FAVORABLY ABOUT THE PARDONS THAT BIDEN ISSUED:

PARDONS1 OC…..REALLY EGREGIOUS. :33

RICKETTS WAS THEN ASKED ABOUT HUNTER BIDEN’S PARDON AND THOSE ISSUED FOR PEOPLE WHO HAVEN’T BEEN CHARGED WITH ANYTHING:

PARDONS2 OC……..THROUGH THE COURTS. :23

RICKETTS ALSO COMMENTED ON DONALD TRUMP’S PARDONS OF THOSE CHARGED IN THE JANUARY 6TH INCIDENT AT THE U.S. CAPITOL BUILDING:

PARDONS3 OC……BIDEN DID. :13

RICKETTS DECLINED TO MAKE A STATEMENT THAT HE AGREED OR DISAGREED WITH TRUMP’S ISSUING OF THE PARDONS BEYOND THAT ON HIS WEEKLY MEDIA CALL.