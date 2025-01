DAKOTA COUNTY COMMISSIONER ARRESTED

A DAKOTA COUNTY COMMISSIONER WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY BY SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE TUESDAY NIGHT AND CHARGED WITH OBSTRUCTING POLICE AND DRIVING JUST WEEKS AFTER HE WAS CHARGED WITH DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE.

COMMISSIONER RICHARD BOUSQUET WAS ARRESTED FOR DRIVING UNDER REVOCATION, DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE, AND OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENT OPERATIONS.

THAT ARREST TOOK PLACE AFTER BOUSQUET WAS EARLIER ARRESTED ON JANUARY 5TH.

THAT’S WHEN HE WAS CHARGED WITH D-U-I, OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENT OPERATIONS, REFUSAL TO SUBMIT TO A BREATH TEST, DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER, AND FAILURE TO USE A TURN SIGNAL.

BOUSQUET WAS BOOKED ON $12,500 BOND.