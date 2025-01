VINTAGE IOWA TRACTOR MAKES ITS WAY TO WASHINGTON D.C.

AN IOWAN INVITED TO DRIVE HIS TRACTOR IN MONDAY’S INAUGURAL PARADE — WHICH WAS CANCELLED BECAUSE OF THE COLD — WAS STILL ABLE TO DRIVE HIS RIG ON THE STREETS OF WASHINGTON D-C.

GARY LEFFLER’S 1957 FORD H TRACTOR IS PAINTED RED, WHITE AND BLUE AND HE ROLLED BY THE LINE OF TRUMP SUPPORTERS WAITING TO ATTEND TRUMP’S SUNDAY NIGHT RALLY.

LEFFLER1 OC…….UNITED STATES MILITARY.” :14

THE TRACTOR HAS MADE APPEARANCES AT A NUMBER OF EVENTS IN IOWA FOR REPUBLICANS AND VETERANS, BUT THIS WAS ITS FIRST OUT-OF-STATE ENGAGEMENT.

LEFFLER2 OC….PEOPLE OF IOWA.” :07

LEFFLER, WHO WAS A PRECINCT CAPTAIN FOR TRUMP A YEAR AGO IN THE IOWA CAUCUSES, WAS A BIT SHOCKED THE TRACTOR WAS CHOSEN FOR THE INAUGURAL PARADE FROM OVER 28-HUNDRED POTENTIAL ENTRIES.

LEFFLER3 OC………….CEILING OF THE ROOM.” :15

THE COLD WEATHER IN D-C DIDN’T PHASE LEFFLER OR HIS WIFE JANELLE, WHO RODE ON THE TRACTOR, TOO, WAVING AT THE CROWD LINED UP TO SEE TRUMP.

LEFFLER FILLED UP THE GAS TANK AND GOT THE TRACTOR SPIFFED IT UP BEFORE LOADING IT INTO A TRAILER FOR THE TRIP TO D.C.

PHOTO FROM LEFFLERS THROUGH RADIO IOWA