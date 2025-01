TRUMP BECOMES AMERICA’S 47TH PRESIDENT

IOWA’S CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION WAS IN THE PACKED U-S CAPITOL ROTUNDA FOR MONDAY’S INAUGURATION CEREMONY.

SENATOR JONI ERNST POSTED VIDEOS ON SOCIAL MEDIA AS SHE WALKED AROUND THE CAPITOL COMPLEX IN THE MORNING.

ERNST NOTED IT WAS A BIT CHAOTIC TRYING TO GET EVERYONE SQUEEZED INTO THE ROTUNDA, WHERE HOUSE AND SENATE MEMBERS WERE SEATED.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS GATHERED WITH OTHER REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS IN THE ROTUNDA AS WELL.

