SUB-ZERO TEMPS & WIND CHILLS ARE BLOWING INTO SIOUXLAND

THE COLDEST WEATHER OF THE SEASON IS MAKING ITS WAY INTO OUR REGION THIS WEEKEND.

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE METEOROLOGIST ROD DONAVON SAYS A BLAST OF ARCTIC AIR WILL CONTINUE POURING INTO IOWA THROUGHOUT THE DAY ON SATURDAY, AND BY SUNDAY, THE BITTER COLD WILL BE SETTLING IN.

COLDWX1 OC…….. “MINUS 30” :14

A FEW AREAS MAY SEE FLURRIES THIS WEEKEND BUT NO SIGNIFICANT ACCUMULATION IS EXPECTED ANYWHERE IN THE STATE.

DONAVON SAYS THE LACK OF SNOW COVER OVER MOST OF IOWA IS ALSO HELPING US THE NEXT FEW DAYS:

COLDWX2 OC…… “GRACE IN THERE” :10

THE LONG-RANGE FORECAST SHOWS HIGHS MAY BE BACK IN THE 30S BY WEDNESDAY.

File photo