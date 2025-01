PHOTO EXHIBIT TO CELEBRATE MIDWEST WOMEN OF ART

THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER WILL BE CELBRATING WOMEN IN THE ARTS WITH AN EXHIBITION OPENING NEXT WEEK BY FIVE UPPER MIDWEST WOMEN CALLED “CLOSE TO ME.”

CURATOR CHRISTOPHER ATKINS SAYS THE ARTISTS ARE COLLABORATING ON A PORTRAIT EXHIBITION:

ATKINS SAYS THE PHOTOGRAPHS IN “CLOSE TO ME” UTILIZE A WIDE RANGE OF PORTRAIT FORMATS INCLUDING HISTORICAL STUDIO PHOTOGRAPHY, DOCUMENTARY IMAGES, FAMILY AND TRAVEL SNAPSHOTS, STOCK AND PROMOTIONAL IMAGES, AS WELL AS PAINTING AND DRAWING:

THE EXHIBITION OPENS NEXT THURSDAY, JANUARY 23RD, BUT ONE OF THE PHOTOGRAPHERS WILL HAVE A DEMONSTRATION OF HER WORK THE EVENING BEFORE ON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22ND FROM 5:30-7 P.M:

THERE WILL BE A FREE OPENING RECEPTION ON THURSDAY, JANUARY 23RD WITH THREE OF THE ARTISTS FROM 5 P.M. UNTIL 7 P.M. WITH A 6 P.M. PRESENTATION WITH THE ARTISTS AND ATKINS.