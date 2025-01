RICKETTS QUESTIONS RUBIO ON CHINA THREAT

THE U.S. SENATE’S COMMITTEE ON FOREIGN RELATIONS QUESTIONED U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE NOMINEE AND FELLOW SENATOR MARCO RUBIO AT HIS CONFIRMATION HEARING WEDNESDAY.

SENATOR PETE RICKETTS OF NEBRASKA IS ON THE COMMITTEE AND HIGHLIGHTED THE NEED TO DEVELOP AN ALL-OF-SOCIETY APPROACH TO COMBAT THE GROWING INFLUENCE OF THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA:

RUBIO RESPONDED THAT CHINA IS THE MOST DANGEROUS NEAR-PEER ADVERSARY THIS NATION HAS EVER CONFRONTED:

RUBIO SAYS “IF WE STAY ON THE ROAD WE’RE ON RIGHT NOW, IN LESS THAN TEN YEARS, VIRTUALLY EVERYTHING THAT MATTERS TO US IN LIFE WILL DEPEND ON WHETHER CHINA WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE IT OR NOT.

EVERYTHING FROM THE BLOOD PRESSURE MEDICINE WE TAKE TO WHAT MOVIES WE GET TO WATCH, AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN.

HE SAYS THAT’S AN UNACCEPTABLE OUTCOME.”