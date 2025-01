NOEM CONFIRMATION HEARING POSTPONED

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM’S CONFIRMATION HEARING FOR HOMELAND SECURITY DIRECTOR HAS BEEN POSTPONED TO FRIDAY AT 9 A.M.

AN AIDE WITH THE SENATE HOMELAND SECURITY AND GOVERNMENTAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE SAYS NOEM HAS COMPLETED ALL OF HER PAPERWORK, BUT THE FBI HAS YET TO COMPLETE ITS PORTION OF THE PAPERWORK.

NOEM IS PRESIDENT-ELECT DONALD TRUMP’S PICK TO HEAD THE DEPARTMENT, AND SHE WAS SCHEDULED TO HAVE THE HEARING WEDNESDAY.

NOEM DELIVERED HER STATE OF THE STATE SPEECH AS GOVERNOR TUESDAY IN PIERRE.

KSCJ FILE PHOTO