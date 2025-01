FATAL ROLLOVER ON HIGHWAY 20

A ONE VEHICLE ACCIDENT SATURDAY NIGHT ON THE EAST EDGE OF SIOUX CITY HAS CLAIMED THE LIFE OF A SOUTH SIOUX CITY MAN.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED JUST BEFORE 9:40 P.M.AT MILE MARKER ONE OF HIGHWAY 20 IN THE EASTBOUND LANES WHEN THE DRIVER OF A JEEP CHEROKEE APPARENTLY LOST CONTROL OF HIS VEHICLE.

THE VEHICLE ROLLED OVER SEVERAL TIMES DOWN AN EMBANKMENT WITH THE DRIVER SUSTAINING CRITICAL INJURIES.

THE 19-YEAR-OLD MAN WAS TAKEN TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL WHERE HE DIED FROM HIS INJURIES.

HIS NAME HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.