TRANSIENT CHARGED IN ALLEGED CARJACKING

A TRANSIENT WOMAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING MULTIPLE CHARGES FOLLOWING A ROBBERY AND PURSUIT IN SIOUX CITY TUESDAY NIGHT.

POLICE RESPONDED TO A ROBBERY CALL AROUND 8:30 P.M. AT THE KUM AND GO PARKING LOT AT 1373 PIERCE STREET WHERE THEY WERE TOLD A FEMALE SUSPECT ENTERED THE FRONT PASSENGER SIDE OF A CAR OCCUPIED BY A MALE DRIVER.

THE MALE VICTIM TOLD POLICE THAT HE DIDN’T KNOW THE WOMAN, WHO THREATENED TO ASSAULT HIM WITH A KNIFE.

THE MALE DRIVER FLED HIS VEHICLE AND THE FEMALE SUSPECT THEN STOLE THE VEHICLE.

OFFICERS LOCATED THE CAR JUST BEFORE 10 P.M. IN THE 1300 BLOCK OF JACKSON STREET, BUT THE DRIVER REFUSED TO STOP, RESULTING IN A SHORT PURSUIT.

SHE CRASHED THE STOLEN VEHICLE INTO A FIRE HYDRANT IN THE 1100 BLOCK OF JONES STREET AND FLED ON FOOT WHERE SHE WAS QUICKLY TAKEN INTO CUSTODY.

22-YEAR-OLD ALINA LEE WRIGHT IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE ROBBERY, FELONY ELUDING, AND INTERFERENCE WITH OFFICIAL ACTS.

SHE IS CURRENTLY A TRANSIENT, BUT IN 2021 WAS LISTED AS LIVING IN NORFOLK NEBRASKA.