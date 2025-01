23 PEOPLE APPLY FOR SIOUX CITY SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT’S POST

MONDAY WAS THE DEADLINE FOR APPLICANTS TO APPLY TO BE THE NEXT SIOUX CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS SUPERINTENDENT.

THE SCHOOL DISTRICT SAYS TWENTY-THREE INDIVIDUALS HAVE APPLIED FOR THE POSITION, THE SAME NUMBER OF APPLICATIONS RECEIVED FOR THE SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH IN 2022.

FROM NOW THROUGH JANUARY 20, GR RECRUITING WILL CONDUCT REFERENCE CHECKS AND SCREENINGS OF THE APPLICANTS BEFORE MEETING WITH THE SCHOOL BOARD ON JANUARY 27TH IN CLOSED SESSION TO DISCUSS THE CANDIDATES WHO WILL BE INTERVIEWED.

THE SCHOOL BOARD WILL ALSO FINALIZE THE 1ST ROUND OF BOARD INTERVIEW QUESTIONS AND REVIEW PROCEDURES.

THEN ON JANUARY 29TH AND 30TH THE 1ST ROUND INTERVIEWS WILL TAKE PLACE IN CLOSED SESSION VIA ZOOM.

SECOND ROUND INTERVIEWS FOR FINALIST CANDIDATES WILL BE FEBRUARY 6TH.