SITZMANN READY FOR START OF IOWA LEGISLATURE

THE IOWA LEGISLATURE WILL CONVENE IN DES MOINES ON JANUARY 13TH.

REPUBLICAN TRAVIS SITZMANN OF KINGSLEY IS AMONG SEVERAL NEW LAWMAKERS PREPARING FOR THE SESSION.

SITZMANN REPRESENTS IOWA HOUSE DISTRICT 13, AND HAS ALSO MET WITH MANY AREA GROUPS:

HE SAYS A LOT OF CONSTITUENTS HAVE TALKED ABOUT PROPERTY TAXES AND INFLATION WITH HIM, AND SITZMANN SAYS THAT WILL BE A FOCUS OF THE G-O-P LED LEGISLATURE THIS SESSION;

SITZMANN BELIEVES THE REPUBLICAN LED LEGISLATURE WILL ACCOMPLISH A LOT THIS SESSION:

SITZMANN WILL SERVE ON THE HOUSE AGRICULTURE, ECONOMIC GROWTH & TECHNOLOGY, LABOR AND ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION COMMITTEES IN THE LEGISLATURE THIS SESSION.

KLEM contributed to this story