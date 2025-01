SCOOPS ICE CREAM SODA SHOP COMING TO CITY CENTRE

A NOSTALGIC THEMED NEW ICE CREAM SODA SHOP WILL OPEN LATER THIS WEEK DOWNTOWN ON 4TH STREET INSIDE THE RE/MAX CITY CENTRE, FORMERLY THE RIVIERA THEATER.

IT’S CALLED “SCOOPS UDDER PLACE” AND WILL OFFER HOMEMADE ICE CREAM, MILKSHAKES, AND OTHER

NOSTALGIC TREATS.

SCOOPS IS SET TO OPEN THURSDAY, JANUARY 9TH AND IS OWNED BY JASON SHIFFER, WHO SAYS THEY WILL MAKE ALL OF THEIR ICE FROM SCRATCH DAILY AND CAN’T WAIT TO SHARE THEIR PREMIUM HOMEMADE PRODUCTS WITH SIOUX CITY.

THERE WILL ALSO BE OPPORTUNITIES FOR GROUP EVENTS AT SCOOPS IN THEIR RETRO PARTY AND GAME ROOM, ALONG WITH A PARTNERSHIP WITH THE NEWLY RENOVATED RIVIERA THEATER AT THE RE/MAX CITY CENTRE.