REGIONAL ECONOMY CONTINUES TO STRUGGLE

THE FINAL MONTHLY SURVEY OF SUPPLY MANAGERS FOR 2024 IN IOWA AND EIGHT OTHER MIDWESTERN STATES FINDS THE STATE AND REGIONAL ECONOMIES CONTINUING TO STRUGGLE.

THE CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY SURVEY FOR DECEMBER SCORES THE ECONOMIES ON A ZERO-TO-100 SCALE, WITH 50 BEING GROWTH NEUTRAL.

IOWA’S SCORE FELL BELOW 41, WHICH SHOWS THE STATE’S ECONOMY IS SLUMPING.

CREIGHTON ECONOMIST ERNIE GOSS SAYS THE SURVEY TRIED TO GAUGE THOUGHTS ABOUT THE LOOMING RECESSION.

DECEMBER MARKED THE SEVENTH TIME DURING THE YEAR THAT THE MIDWEST’S OVERALL BUSINESS CONDITIONS INDEX FELL BELOW GROWTH NEUTRAL, AND IT WAS THE THIRD STRAIGHT MONTH THAT THE WHOLESALE PRICE INFLATION GAUGE ROSE.

THE U-S DOLLAR IS STARTING THE NEW YEAR VERY STRONG, WHICH GOSS SAYS MEANS AMERICAN MANUFACTURED GOODS ARE LESS COMPETITIVELY PRICED.

GOSS SAYS THE NATION AND THE REGION ROUNDED OUT THE YEAR WITH WIDESPREAD MANUFACTURING JOB LOSSES. THE REGION’S EMPLOYMENT INDEX FELL BELOW GROWTH NEUTRAL FOR THE 12TH STRAIGHT MONTH DURING DECEMBER.

GOSS SAYS CONCERNS ARE RISING OVER THE POTENTIAL OF A JANUARY 15TH LONGSHOREMEN PORT STRIKE AND HOW THE MIDWEST WILL BE IMPACTED.

ACCORDING TO THE U.S. INTERNATIONAL TRADE ADMINISTRATION, IOWA EXPERIENCED A $1.4 BILLION DROP IN 2024 YEAR-TO-DATE MANUFACTURING EXPORTS COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD IN 2023 FOR A 9.9% DECLINE.

