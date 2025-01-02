KSCJ High School Broadcast Schedule

Supersports High School Basketball and Football is presented by Siouxland Community Health Center. Tune for all the action on KSCJ with play by play voice Justin Barker.
Join us for the Knova’s Carpet’s pregame show for a preview of the game, as well as the Professional Pool and Spa starting lineups and more.
In the middle of all the action is our Halftime show with interviews from top names in and outside of the sports world.
Following our play by play of each game will again be the McClintock Insurance Post game show with stats, a summary of the action and our player of the game.
Wrapping up each Friday night will once again be Football Friday Night from Learfield Sports. Every score, from every game, from river to river and border to border. Tune in from 10:00 to 11:30p.
Thank you to all of our sponsors:
Special:
Presenting Sponsor: Siouxland Community Health Center
Pregame Show: Knova’s Carpets
Starting Lineups: Professional Pool and Spa
Half Time Show: Fremont Tire and T&W Tire
Postgame Show: McClintock Insurance
Scoreboard Sponsor: Central Bank
KSCJ Supersports Basketball Broadcast Schedule:
12/06 East 70 Heelan 43
12/13 East 101 West 71
01/10 Western Christian at North 7p
01/28 West at East 7p
01/31 Sgt Bluff at Heelan 5:30/7p
02/07 CBAL at East 7p
02/11 Ralston at South Sioux 7p
Playoffs:
02/24 3A/4A Boys Substate
02/27 3A Boys Substate
02/28 4A Boys Substate
03/04 4A Boys Substate Final