KSCJ High School Broadcast Schedule

Supersports High School Basketball and Football is presented by Siouxland Community Health Center. Tune for all the action on KSCJ with play by play voice Justin Barker.

Join us for the Knova’s Carpet’s pregame show for a preview of the game, as well as the Professional Pool and Spa starting lineups and more.

In the middle of all the action is our Halftime show with interviews from top names in and outside of the sports world.

Following our play by play of each game will again be the McClintock Insurance Post game show with stats, a summary of the action and our player of the game.

Wrapping up each Friday night will once again be Football Friday Night from Learfield Sports. Every score, from every game, from river to river and border to border. Tune in from 10:00 to 11:30p.

Thank you to all of our sponsors:

Special:

Presenting Sponsor: Siouxland Community Health Center

Pregame Show: Knova’s Carpets

Starting Lineups: Professional Pool and Spa

Half Time Show: Fremont Tire and T&W Tire

Postgame Show: McClintock Insurance

Scoreboard Sponsor: Central Bank

KSCJ Supersports Basketball Broadcast Schedule:

12/06 East 70 Heelan 43

12/13 East 101 West 71

01/10 Western Christian at North 7p

01/28 West at East 7p

01/31 Sgt Bluff at Heelan 5:30/7p

02/07 CBAL at East 7p

02/11 Ralston at South Sioux 7p

Playoffs:

02/24 3A/4A Boys Substate

02/27 3A Boys Substate

02/28 4A Boys Substate

03/04 4A Boys Substate Final