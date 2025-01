SHEEHAN BEGINS NEW TERM AS SHERIFF

CHAD SHEEHAN WAS SWORN IN TUESDAY FOR HIS SECOND TERM AS THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF.

SHEEHAN WILL START THAT TERM ALONG WITH HIS DEPUTIES AND STAFF IN THE RECENTLY COMPLETED LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE:

SHEEHAN SAYS HE WANTS TO CONTINUE TO FOCUS ON STAFF TRAINING AND SCHOOL SAFETY IN WOODBURY COUNTY FACILITIES:

HE SAYS THAT COULD INCLUDE A MORE VISIBLE PRESENCE IN COUNTY SCHOOL BUILDINGS:

SHEEHAN HAS TAUGHT “SAVE YOURSELF” TRAINING FOR AROUND 11 YEARS TO LOCAL SCHOOLS, COMMUNITY GROUPS AND BUSINESSES, AND SAYS HIS DEPARTMENT WILL DO EVERYTHING IT CAN TO HELP KEEP COUNTY RESIDENTS SAFE.