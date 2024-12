HEAD ON FATAL COLLISION NEAR JACKSON NEBRASKA

TWO PEOPLE HAVE DIED AND TWO OTHERS INJURED FOLLOWING A HEAD ON COLLISION FRIDAY NIGHT NEAR JACKSON, NEBRSKA.

THE CRASH INVOLVING A NISSAN MAXIMA AND A GMC SIERRA PICKUP HAPPENED AROUND 7:30 P.M.TWO MILES WEST OF JACKSON AND RESULTED IN HIGHWAY 20 BEING CLOSED FOR AROUND FOUR HOURS.

BOTH DRIVERS DIED IN THE ACCIDENT.

THE DRIVER OF THE NISSAN MAXIMA WAS IDENTIFIED AS 68-YEAR-OLD DAVID PODANY OF RURAL ALLEN, NEBRASKA.

THE DRIVER OF THE PICKUP WAS IDENTIFIED AS 26-YEAR-OLD CHRISTOPHER WEDMORE FROM LAWTON, IOWA.

TWO UNIDENTIFIED PASSENGERS IN THE PICKUP WERE INJURED.

A 26-YEAR-OLD WOMAN AND A THREE-YEAR-OLD BOY ARE CURRENTLY LISTED IN STABLE CONDITION.

THE DAKOTA COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS THE NISSAN WAS WESTBOUND, AND THE PICKUP WAS EASTBOUND WHEN THE VEHICLES COLLIDED.

FOGGY CONDITIONS WERE A CONTRIBUTING FACTOR TO THE ACCIDENT.

RESCUE UNITS FROM DAKOTA COVINGTON VOLUNTEER RESCUE, PONCA VOLUNTEER RESCUE, AND SOUTH SIOUX CITY RESCUE RESPONDED TO THE SCENE.

THE DAKOTA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS ASSISTED BY THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL IN THE ONGOING INVESTIGATION.

Updated 12:50 p.m. 12/28/24

———————————————

