STARR SENTENCED TO PRISON ON ATTEMPTED MURDER CHARGES

A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO PRISON ON CHARGES FOR THE SHOOTING DEATH OF 31-YEAR-OLD NATHANIEL PARKER IN DECEMBER OF 2023.

39-YEAR-OLD FARON STARR WAS SENTENCED FRIDAY TO 25 YEARS IN PRISON FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER AND 5 YEARS IN PRISON FOR GOING ARMED WITH INTENT WITH THE CHARGES TO BE SERVED CONCURRENTLY.

STARR HAD EARLIER ENTERED AN ALFORD PLEA TO THE ATTEMPTED MURDER COUNT, WHERE HE DOES NOT ADMIT GUILT, BUT THAT THERE IS STRONG EVIDENCE OF ACTUAL GUILT.

STARR WAS ORIGINALLY CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE CASE AND AGREED TO A PLEA AGREEMENT.