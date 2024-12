REMEMBERING RALPH KLEMME

A FORMER IOWA LEGISLATOR AND COMMUNITY LEADER FROM LE MARS HAS PASSED AWAY AFTER BATTLING CANCER.

85-YEAR-OLD RALPH KLEMME SERVED IN THE IOWA HOUSE FROM 1993 TO 2005.

IN 1994 HE INTRODUCED A HOUSE RESOLUTION DESIGNATING LE MARS AS THE “ICE CREAM CAPITAL OF THE WORLD.”

THAT RESOLUTION PASSED IN BOTH CHAMBERS OF THE IOWA LEGISLATURE.

KLEMME WAS A LIFE-LONG PLYMOUTH COUNTY RESIDENT WHO WAS A GRAIN AND LIVESTOCK FARMER AND A, LONG-TIME MEMBER OF THE LE MARS COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD, AND FLOYD VALLEY HOSPITAL BOARD OF TRUSTEES.

FUNERAL SERVICES FOR RALPH KLEMME WILL BE SATURDAY AT 10-30 AT FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH IN LE MARS.