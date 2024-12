LEUSINK’S SENTENCE COMMUTED

A LE MARS, IOWA MAN WHO HAD BEEN SENTENCED TO 15 YEARS IN PRISON ON BURGLARY, THEFT, FELONIOUS MISCONDUCT IN OFFICE AND POSSESSION OF PRESCRIPTION DRUGS CHARGES HAS BEEN RELEASED FROM PRISON.

A JUDGE HAS COMMUTED THE REMAINDER OF THE SENTENCE AGAINST 45-YEAR-OLD AARON LEUSINK, A FORMER PLYMOUTH COUNTY DEPUTY, FOR THE CHARGES THAT DATED BACK TO 2017.

LEUSINK’S ORIGINAL40-YEAR SENTENCE AND CONVICTION IN 2022 WAS PREVIOUSLY OVERTURNED AND REDUCED.

A DISTRICT COURT JUDGE RULED LAST FRIDAY THAT THE REMAINDER OF HIS IMPRISONMENT WAS SUSPENDED AND LEUSINK WAS PLACED ON PROBATION FOR FIVE YEARS.

A NUMBER OF LETTERS OF SUPPORT WERE SUBMITTED ON LEUSINK’S BEHALF, AND DURING HIS PRIOR PERIOD

OF INCARCERATION, HE APPEARS TO HAVE BEEN A MODEL PRISONER AND LIVING A LIFE OF RECOVERY.

THE JUDGE RULED THAT LEUSINK HAS SERVED A SIGNIFICANT PERIOD OF TIME IN PRISON DURING TWO SEPARATE STINTS, AND THAT SUPERVISED PROBATION WILL OFFER HIM THE MAXIMUM OPPORTUNITY FOR REHABILITATION.