YANKTON POLICE INVESTIGATE SUSPICIOUS DEATH

ONE MAN IS IN CUSTODY AND FACING CHARGES RELATED TO THE DEATH OF AN INDIVIDUAL IN YANKTON, SOUTH DAKOTA FRIDAY MORNING.

YANKTON POLICE WERE DISPATCHED TO THE 1000 BLOCK OF WALNUT STREET JUST BEFORE 8:30 A.M. FRIDAY FOR A WELFARE CHECK AND FOUND AN UNRESPONSIVE INDIVIDUAL.

RESPONDERS BEGAN TO ATTEMPT LIFE SAVING MEASURES BUT WERE UNABLE TO REVIVE THE UNIDENTIFIED INDIVIDUAL.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ARRESTED AND CHARGED 19-YEAR-OLD THEODORE E KRANIG JR WITH 2ND DEGREE MURDER AND 1ST DEGREE MANSLAUGHTER.

THE INVESTIGATION IS CONTINUING IN COLLABORATION WITH THE SOUTH DAKOTA DIVISION OF CRIMINAL

INVESTIGATION AND THE YANKTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION REGARDING THIS MATTER SHOULD CONTACT THE YANKTON POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 605-668-5210 OR CRIMESTOPPERS AT 605-665-4440.