POLICE SCULPTURE PROPOSED FOR SCPD HEADQUARTERS

AN ART SCULPTURE OF A HISTORICAL SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICER MAY SOON GRACE THE SIDEWALK OUTSIDE OF THE DOWNTOWN POLICE DEPARTMENT HEADQUARTERS.

LARRY FINLEY, PRESIDENT OF THE FRIENDS OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT, SAYS THE SCULPTURE WILL FEATURE AN EARLY SIOUX CITY POLICEMAN:

FINLEY SAYS THE FRIENDS OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT RECEIVED A GILCHRIST FOUNDATION GRANT IN 2020 FOR A PUBLIC ART SCULPTURE TO BE PLACED IN FRONT OF POLICE HEADQUARTERS.

THE INITIAL DESIGN CREATED BY A LOCAL ARTIST IN 2020 WAS ABSTRACT, AND DID NOT RECEIVE MUCH SUPPORT FROM THE COMMUNITY.

IT WAS DETERMINED THAT THE PROJECT WOULD BE BETTER EMBRACED BY THE COMMUNITY IF THE SCULPTURE BETTER REFLECTED THE COMMUNITY POLICING PHILOSOPHY OF THE LOCAL POLICE.

FINLEY SAYS THE FRIENDS OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT HAVE BEEN SUPPORTING LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT FOR 15 YEARS NOW:

THE SCULPTURE WILL BE MOUNTED ON A CEMENT BASE TOPPED WITH A BLACK MARBLE BASE WITH THE DEPARTMENT MISSION STATEMENT ETCHED INTO THE SUPPORTING STRUCTURE ALONG WITH A DEDICATION PLAQUE.

THE CITY COUNCIL APPROVED THE STATUE AT THEIR MONDAY AFTERNOON MEETING.

Photo from Brodin Sculpture/ City Council pkg