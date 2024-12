PILLEN LIGHTS NEBRASKA HOLIDAY TREE

NEBRASKA’S STATE CAPITOL WAS FILLED WITH HOLIDAY MUSIC ON SUNDAY AS GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN AND HIS FIRST LADY SUZANNE HOSTED THE 76TH ANNUAL LIGHTING OF THE STATE CHRISTMAS TREE IN THE CAPITOL ROTUNDA.

THE EVENT FEATURED MUSIC BY THE SHARPSHOOTERS WOODWIND GROUP OF THE NEBRASKA NATIONAL GUARD 43RD ARMY BAND AND SCHOOL CHOIRS FROM AN OMAHA HIGH SCHOOL AND WAHOO ELEMENTARY.

THE 22-FOOT COLORADO SPRUCE WAS GIVEN TO THE STATE BY TERRY AND PAT HASTREITER OF THE NEBRASKA NURSERY & COLOR GARDENS IN WALTON, NEBRASKA.

THE TREE IS FLANKED BY A SMALLER TREE MADE OF STACKED BOOKS FROM FIRST LADY SUZANNE PILLEN.

HER ‘LITERACY TREE’ SERVES AS A HOLIDAY REMINDER TO NEBRASKANS ABOUT THE IMPORTANCE OF READING TO CHILDREN.