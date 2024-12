MEMORIAL WREATHS HONOR LOCAL MILITARY VETERANS

VOLUNTEERS SPENT FRIDAY MORNING PLACING OVER 4400 WREATHS ON THE GRAVESITES OF LOCAL MILITARY VETERANS DURING CEREMONIES AT SIOUX CITY’S MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY.

RENE LAPIERRE, COMMANDER OF AMERICAN LEGION POST 697, CAME UP WITH THE IDEA TO HAVE SIOUXLAND PARTICIPATE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN THE NATIONAL “WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA” PROGRAM:

WREATHS1 OC…….AN IDEA, A WISH. :17

HE APPROACHED GREAT WEST CASUALTY COMPANY TO HELP WITH THE IDEA.

COMPANY CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER MANDY GRAHAM SAYS THEY QUICKLY AGREED TO TAKE PART IN THE EFFORT:

WREATHS2 OC……..ALL OF US. :08

A SEMI CARRYING THE MEMORIAL FIR WREATHS ARRIVED THURSDAY, AND GRAHAM SAYS THE SIGNIFICANCE HAS REALLY HIT HOME:

WREATHS3 OC…..COMMUNITY SUPPORT. :12

LAPIERRE SAYS SEVERAL OTHER LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS JOINED IN SUPPORTING THE IDEA AND THEY ALONG WITH MANY LOCAL VETERANS AND VOLUNTEERS SHOWED UP FRIDAY TO LAY THE WREATHS OF HONOR, SPEAKING THE NAME OF THE VETERAN WHO LAYS BENEATH THE HEADSTONE:

WREATHS4 OC……MEMORABLE EVENT. :17

A PUBLIC CEREMONY WAS HELD AT THE CEMETERY WHERE A SPECIAL WREATH WAS PRESENTED FOR EACH BRANCH OF THE MILITARY AND THOSE MISSING IN ACTION BEFORE THE VOLUNTEERS BEGAN LAYING WREATHS ON INDIVIDUAL GRAVES.

SOME PEOPLE PLACED THEIR WREATH ON THEIR OWN FAMILY MEMBER’S GRAVESITE.