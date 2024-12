PILLEN SETS GOALS FOR UPCOMING UNICAMERAL SESSION

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN IS OUTLINING HIS LEGISLATIVE PRIORITIES FOR NEXT YEAR’S SESSION.

HE SAYS RETURNING TO A WINNER-TAKE-ALL ELECTORAL SYSTEM, BANNING LAB-GROWN MEAT, AND REDUCING PROPERTY TAXES ARE AMONG THE MOST IMPORTANT GOALS.

PILLEN SAYS THE PRIORITIES WILL ALIGN WITH THE STATE’S COMMITMENT TO CHILDREN, TAXES, AND AGRICULTURE.

PILLEN IS ALSO FOCUSED IN PROTECTING WOMEN’S OPPORTUNITIES IN SPORTS.

HE SAYS PART OF THAT MEANS MAKING SURE BOYS ARE IN BOYS’ SPORTS AND GIRLS TAKE PART IN GIRLS’ SPORTS.

STATE SENATOR KATHLEEN KAUTH PREVIOUSLY INTRODUCED THE “SPORTS AND SPACES ACT,” WHICH REQUIRES STUDENT-ATHLETES TO PLAY FOR TEAMS AND USE LOCKER ROOMS AND BATHROOMS THAT MATCH THEIR BIOLOGICAL SEX.

