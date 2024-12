NAIA VOLLEYBALLERS TEAM UP WITH SPECIAL OLYMPIANS

PLAYERS FROM THE UPCOMING NAIA WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT IN SIOUX CITY GOT TOGETHER WITH LOCAL SPECIAL OLYMPIANS TUESDAY FOR A MORNING OF FUN ACTIVITIES.

KRISTA SMITH OF IOWA SPECIAL OLYMPICS SAYS IT’S ALL ABOUT “UNIFIED SPORTS”

THE NAIA PLAYERS AND SPECIAL OLYMPIANS DON’T JUST PLAY VOLLEYBALL ACTIVITIES, BUT TRY OTHER GAMES LIKE CORNHOLE, AND WAVING A GIANT COLORFUL PARACHUTE:

TOURNAMENT CO-DIRECTOR COREY WESTRA SAYS OTHER NAIA EVENTS AROUND THE COUNTRY HAVE EMBRACED SIOUX CITY’S LONG PARTNERSHIP WITH SPECIAL OLYMPICS AT THE NATIONAL VOLLEYBALL AND BASKETBALL TOURNAMENTS HELD HERE EACH YEAR:

CHAMPIONS OF CHARACTER CONNECTS WITH THE COMMUNITY AT NAIA NATIONAL TITLE EVENTS, IMPACTING INDIVIDUALS THROUGH OUTREACH ACTIVITIES TO LOCAL PROGRAMS.

ALL OF THE PARTICIPANTS ENDED THE MORNING WITH ICE CREAM TREATS PROVIDED BY LOCAL DAIRY QUEENS.