Morningside & Northwestern Advance in NAIA Football Playoffs

Both the Morningside Mustangs and Northwestern Red Raiders advanced Saturday to the quarterfinals of the NAIA Football playoffs.

The two teams from the Great Plains Athletic Conference moved forward in different fashions.

#6 ranked Morningside had no trouble shutting out 12th ranked Mid America Nazarene at Olson Stadium 35-0.

Northwestern had a tougher fight on the road in Montana.

The #11 Red Raiders blew a 15 point lead in the second half as #7 Montana Tech rallied in the 4th quarter to tie the game and then started a late drive to try for the win.

A Northwestern interception at their 14 yard line ended the threat, and the Red Raiders mounted a final drive ending with a 51 yard field goal by Eli Stader as time expired to win 32-29.

Both GPAC teams play on the road this Saturday, December 7th, with Morningside traveling to face 4th ranked Montana Western and Northwestern going to Des Moines to face #2 Grandview in a matchup of Iowa teams.

Kickoff times were not set at the time this was written.