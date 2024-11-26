Musketeers Name Team Captains

The Sioux City Musketeers have announced their team captains for the 2024-25 season.

Liam Hupka has been named the outright team captain.

The alternates will be Gavin Garry, Tate Pritchard, Owen Keefe during home games and Justin Stupka for road games.

Hupka is currently in his third season with the Sioux City Musketeers. An intimidating defenseman who stands at 6’3, 190 pounds, he is committed to play collegiately at Minnesota State for former Musketeers head coach, Luke Strand.

Garry is committed to play collegiately at St. Thomas University. He split time between the Musketeers and the Minnetonka Skippers where he served as captain last season.

Pritchard, who is in his second season, is also committed to play for Luke Strand at Minnesota State. He was traded to the Musketeers from the Waterloo Black Hawks at the outset of the 2023-24 season.

Keefe will serve as an one of the three alternate captains for Musketeer home games. Keefe is a USHL veteran having played in a whopping 133 total games between Sioux City and Muskegon. Keefe is committed to play collegiately at Northeastern University where his father, Jerry Keefe is the head coach.

Stupka will serve as an one of the three alternate captains for Musketeer road games. He is another long time USHL vet, playing in 134 career contests. The Pittsburgh native is set to play at Miami of Ohio University.

Graphic by Connor Ryan